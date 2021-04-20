National Humanities Center Announces 2021–22 Fellows

The National Humanities Center is pleased to announce the appointment of 36 Fellows for the academic year 2021–22. These leading scholars will come to the Center from universities and colleges in 16 U.S. states as well as from Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Nigeria, and Taiwan. Chosen from 638 applicants, they represent humanistic scholarship in African American studies; Africana studies; classics; dance studies; diaspora studies; European studies; geography; history; history of art and architecture; history of science; indigenous studies; languages and literature; Latin American studies; medical humanities; medieval studies; Middle East studies; musicology; philosophy; and religious studies. Each Fellow will work on an individual research project and will have the opportunity to share ideas in seminars, lectures, and conferences at the Center.

These newly appointed Fellows will constitute the forty-fourth class of resident scholars to be admitted since the Center opened in 1978. Robert D. Newman, president and director of the National Humanities Center, said, “We are proud to support the work of these exceptional scholars. They were selected from an extremely competitive group of applicants, and their work covers a wide gamut of fascinating topics that promises to shape thinking in their fields for years to come. I look forward to welcoming them to the Center in the fall.”

The National Humanities Center will award nearly $1,500,000 in fellowship grants to enable scholars to take leave from their normal academic duties and pursue research at the Center. This funding is provided from the Center’s endowment and by grants from the James P. Geiss and Margaret Y. Hsu Foundation, the Henry Luce Foundation, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Humanities, as well as contributions from alumni and friends of the Center.

NHC Fellows and Their Projects, 2021–22

Project disciplines and home institutions are parenthetically noted for each Fellow.

Jacqueline Alvarez-Rosales (Diaspora Studies, Spelman College) Discourses around the African Diaspora in Bolivia: From the Colonial Period to the Dawn of the National Life (Mellon-HBCU Fellowship)

Jacob M. Baum (History, Texas Tech University) The Deaf Shoemaker: Ability, Disability, and Daily Life in the Sixteenth Century (Carl and Lily Pforzheimer Foundation Fellowship)

Mark Evan Bonds (Musicology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill) Music's Fourth Wall and the Rise of Modern Listening (Delta Delta Delta Fellowship; NEH Fellowship)

Irus Braverman (Geography, University at Buffalo, The State University of New York) Settling Nature: The Biopolitics of Conservation in Palestine/Israel (Hurford Family Fellowship)

Vance Byrd (European Studies, Grinnell College) Listening to Panoramas: Sonic and Visual Cultures of Commemoration (John G. Medlin, Jr. Fellowship)

Maggie M. Cao (History of Art and Architecture, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill) Painting and the Making of American Empire‚ 1830–1898 (Allen W. Clowes Fellowship; Kent R. Mullikin Fellowship)

Yinghong Cheng (History, Delaware State University) "Two Lives for a Mile"—African American Soldiers Building the Burma Road (Mellon-HBCU Fellowship)

Howard Chiang (History, University of California, Davis) A Transcultural Revolution of the Unconscious: Psychoanalysis and Chinese Culture across the Pacific (Henry Luce Fellowship)

Lorraine Daston (History of Science, Max Planck Institute for the History of Science, Berlin) Science Goes Global (Birkelund Fellowship)

Oscar de la Torre (Africana Studies, University of North Carolina at Charlotte) Enyoró: A Collective Biography of Black Matanzas (Cuba) from Slavery to Nation-Making‚ 1835–1898 (Anthony E. Kaye Fellowship)

Johan Elverskog (Religious Studies, Southern Methodist University) A History of Uighur Buddhism, 800–1800 (Geiss Hsu Foundation Fellowship)

Tony Frazier (History, North Carolina Central University) Slaves Without Wages: Runaway Black Slaves and Servants in Eighteenth-Century London (Mellon-HBCU Fellowship)

Will Guzmán (African American Studies, Prairie View A&M University) Raymond A. Brown and the Black Power Movement (Mellon-HBCU Fellowship)

Ana Paula Höfling (Dance Studies, University of North Carolina at Greensboro) Dancing Brazil's Other: Choreographies of Race, Class, and Nation (Trustees' Fellowship)

Po-Yi Hung (Geography, National Taiwan University) Placing Tea: Mobility, Territory, and the Agri-food Transfer between Taiwan and the Southeast Asian Highlands (Luce East Asia Fellowship)

Jessica Hurley (Languages and Literature, George Mason University) Nuclear Decolonizations (Ruth W. and A. Morris Williams, Jr. Fellowship)

Barbara Kowalzig (Classics, New York University) Gods around the Pond: Religion, Society and the Sea in the Early Mediterranean Economy (Rockefeller Foundation Fellowship)

Mbaye Lo (Middle East Studies, Duke University) Blacks in Arabic Sources: An Intellectual History of Africanism in the Arab World (Duke Endowment Fellowship)

Nancy MacLean (History, Duke University) Capitalism and the Constitution: An Overlooked American Lineage and a Looming Peril (John Hope Franklin Fellowship)